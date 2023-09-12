US Defense Secretary reaffirms support for Philippines in defending its sovereign rights

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirms US support for the Philippines in defending its sovereign rights and jurisdiction in its Exclusive Economic Zone. The statement was made during a meeting with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro in Jakarta, Indonesia. The two defense chiefs met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus.

