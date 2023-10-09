Transport strike called in the Philippines to protest franchise consolidation deadline

A group in the Philippines has called for a three-day nationwide transport strike starting on Monday to protest the December 31 deadline for franchise consolidation under the PUV Modernization Program. According to Piston national president Mody Floranda, the strike will be held from November 20 to November 23 to push for the repeal of the franchise consolidation component of the program and the complete suspension of the PUVMP.

Floranda stated that the franchise consolidation is the first step in taking away the livelihood of drivers and operators, and is not meant to improve public transport but to easily pass and take over routes and livelihoods of small operators. Traditional jeepney and UV Express drivers and operators are required to consolidate before the deadline. It was previously reported that those who fail to do so will be prohibited from operating under the PUVMP

