Manila Southwoods and ICTSI to Present Ninth PSA Cup

The Manila Southwoods and ICTSI will present the ninth edition of the PSA Cup at the Legends course in Carmona. This will be the first staging of the event since 2019, with Southwoods and ICTSI lending their support. The 18-hole event will be a day of fun and friendly competition among golfing members of the PSA and their friends.

