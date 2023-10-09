ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational to Showcase Leading Pros and Rising Stars

In a shift from stroke play battles, the country’s leading pros and rising stars go head-to-head in the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational, which gets going on November 21 at the challenging TCC layout in Laguna.

The four-day championship will showcase those who excelled in the recently-concluded 10-leg Philippine Golf Tour and Ladies PGT, with Tony Lascuña and Harmie Constantino poised to defend their titles after posting contrasting victories in the inaugural knockout format event at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay last year. The multi-titled Lascuña secured the men’s crown with a convincing 4&3 victory over Keanu Jahns while Constantino staged a comeback, clinching the women’s trophy on the 19th hole against top amateur Rianne Malixi. But the road to back-to-back championships won’t be easy for Lascuña and Constantino as they face formidable challenges from the Top 32 in the PGT Order of Merit rankings and the Top 16 players in the LPGT money list, respectively

