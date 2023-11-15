The Role of Millets in Managing Diabetes

Every year, World Diabetes Day provides an opportunity to pause and truly take stock of a reality that affects over 400 million people globally. Diabetes-related deaths have risen by 70 percent since 2000, and the surge in global diabetics is projected to reach a staggering 700 million people by 2045. These statistics are alarming and prompt a call for urgent preventative measures.

Research underscores the pivotal role of diet in managing and preventing diabetes, urging us to explore wholesome, nutrient-dense options to combat this global health crisis. Millets, a group of diverse grains, are a healthy food option that can aid in managing lifestyle diseases, particularly diabetes. The key lies in, which is a crucial factor in stabilizing blood sugar levels. Millets, on average, have a GI of 52.7, which is less than white rice (66), corn flour (70) and refined wheat flour (85). Even after common cooking methods like boiling, baking, and steaming, studies reveal that millets maintain a lower GI than rice, wheat, and maize. Beyond their low GI, millets are also rich in dietary fibe

