Israeli Forces Raid Gaza's Largest Hospital, Leaving Patients Stranded

Israeli forces raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, where hundreds of patients, including newborns, have been stranded with dwindling supplies and no electricity. Shifa Hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital targeting Hamas command centreIsraeli forces conducted a raid on Gaza 's largest hospital, targeting what they claim is a Hamas command centre hidden beneath the facility. The operation has raised concerns for the safety of the patients and civilians seeking refuge in the hospital. This marks a significant objective in Israel's campaign against Hamas . The Israeli army described the operation as precise and targeted.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Israeli Soldiers Kill Hamas Militants in Raid on Al Shifa Hospital(2nd UPDATE) 'Before entering the hospital our forces were confronted by explosive devices and terrorist squads, fighting ensued in which terrorists were killed,' the Israel i military says, without specifying exactly where the firefight took place.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

İNTERAKSYON: Israeli Military Raids Al Shifa Hospital in GazaThe fate of Al Shifa has become a focus of international alarm because of worsening conditions in the facility in recent days with global calls for a humanitarian ceasefire after five weeks of an Israel i assault on Gaza . Read:

Source: interaksyon | Read more »

ANCALERTS: Israeli army targets Hamas command center in Gaza hospitalThe Israel i army operation in Al-Shifa hospital, targeting what it says is a Hamas command center under Gaza 's biggest medical facility, on Wednesday set off a wave of international condemnation.

Source: ANCALERTS | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Israeli troops enter Gaza hospital in search operation Israel i soldiers kill several Hamas militants at the outset of a raid on Gaza ’s Al Shifa hospital on November 15, where thousands of Palestinian civilians – patients, displaced people and medical staff – have been trapped due to war. Full story:

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: White House: Hospitals and patients must be protected amid Israeli operation in GazaHospitals and the patients inside them 'must be protected,' the White House said late Tuesday when asked about an operation by its ally Israel , which has sent troops into Gaza 's largest hospital, Al-Shifa.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »