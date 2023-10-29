Bigger transport strike set ahead of PUJ phaseout

The protest could be held side by side with another transport group, Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston), as they announced a planned mobilization before yearend.

Valbuena added that the strike “will be bigger” and will depend on when the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will release the new memorandum circular on the public utility vehicle modernization program.“What was discussed during the meeting was the problems encountered by those who modernized. They did not give direct answers to our queries regarding the Dec. 31 deadline,” Valbuena said, referring to the Oct.

“Based on our figures of the total number of modernized jeepneys, 40 percent of these were already repossessed and others said they suffered losses,” Valbuena said. “Many cooperatives testified like the modernized jeepney plying Novaliches to SM West; they cannot pay their monthly amortization. Aside from these, they are now facing labor cases as drivers and conductors complain that the cooperatives failed to give the promised benefits,” he noted. headtopics.com

Out of the 31,125 PDL voters, 29,133 will cast their ballots inside special polling precincts within Bureau of Jail Management... Humugot ng lakas ang De La Salle University kay Kevin Quiambao upang ikadena ang National University, 88-78 sa UAAP Season...