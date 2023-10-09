Transport Group Announces Nationwide Strike in Response to PUV Consolidation

Progressive transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide announced a nationwide three-day transport strike from November 20 to 23. The strike is in response to the upcoming phaseout of traditional jeepneys and the government's push for PUV consolidation. The group is advocating for a more just and humane transition towards modern minibuses.

