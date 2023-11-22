Japan Urgently Confronts Hybrid Warfare Threats

Hybrid warfare threatens even the economic sector, through economic coercion and the provision of loans that eventually bury the recipient in a debt trap. With nations that do not share universal values increasing their influence, Japan believes it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and develop a free and open international order.
“The United Nations, which should embody the will of the international community at large, has experienced a round of confrontation and thus has not fully lived up to fulfilling its functions,” the briefer that Shikata gave me noted. “Strong leadership is being lost in the global governance structure at large.” Japan is moving with urgency to confront hybrid warfare on multiple fronts. The Philippines has had a taste of this new type of warfare, in the form of economic pressure, cyber attacks on government sites, and aggression against our fishermen and coast guard operations. We should also be reworking our national security strateg
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: autoindustriya - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »
Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »
Japan's Baby Boomers: Lucky Free-Riders or Shapers of Contemporary Japan?The article discusses the impact of Japan's baby boomers on contemporary Japan and their role in the country's postwar success. It also explores the criticisms and debates surrounding this generation.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »