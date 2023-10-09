Transport group Manibela plans nationwide strike against jeepney phase-out

Members of the transport group Manibela hold a motorcade along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on the first day of their three-day strike yesterday. Another transport group is planning for a strike in protest of the upcoming phase-out of traditional jeepneys, aligning with the December 31 deadline requiring their consolidation into cooperatives. MANIBELA president Mar Valbuena announced the November 22 to 24 nationwide transport strike on Tuesday, a day after progressive transport group.

"On a nationwide scale, we have been planning this transport strike for two weeks alongside our brothers in PISTON," said Valbuena in Filipino. "This will not only be MANIBELA, this will not only be PISTON, we will be linking up with other groups. It just so happened that our allies... started with a different schedule." Valbuena said that some of their allies actually joined PISTON's Monday strike since they were already ready to join forces. The groups said that the December 31 deadline will "automatically take away the livelihood of drivers and operators.





