Transport groups join three-day strike against PUV modernization program

Commuters jostle with each other to board a jeepney along JP Rizal cor. Marcos Highway in Pasig City on Monday on the first day of the three-day strike held by transport group Piston, whose members held pocket protests in Caloocan, Pasig, Taguig, Marikina, and Makati cities.

Manny Palmero Manibela, another major transport group, said it is joining the three-day strike launched Monday by Piston (Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide) to protest the government public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program that seeks to replace old diesel-burning jeepneys with modern units with lower carbon emissions. Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena said his group sent members to three Piston strike centers in Monumento in Caloocan City, San Andres Bukid in Manila, and Marikina City to join the protest. Piston, which touts around 120,000 members, began its strike Monday, with several members gathered along EDSA Avenue in Caloocan City as early as 5 a.m. before marching to Monument





