Philippines and China Exchange Condemnations After West Philippine Sea Confrontation

After another lopsided confrontation between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea comes statements – of condemnation against China, from the Philippines’ National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS); in support of Manila, from diplomats of nations who stand with the Philippines; and from China pinning the blame on the Philippines. Just like clockwork, too, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announces the filing of protests, both here and in Beijing





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines Urges China to Dismantle Infrastructures in the West Philippine SeaThe Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) urged Beijing to dismantle its infrastructures, halt all reclamations, and take full accountability for the damages caused in the West Philippine Sea.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Philippines Urges China to Dismantle Illegal Structures in West Philippine SeaThe Philippines has called on China to dismantle illegal structures, cease reclamations, and be accountable for environmental damage in the West Philippine Sea. Resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal will not give prior notice to China as they are legitimate activities within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

China Coast Guard targets Philippine Navy vessel with laser light in West Philippine SeaSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced that the situation in the West Philippine Sea will be discussed during the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, with the aim of reaching a resolution accepted by all attending countries, including China.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Philippines seeks Code of Conduct with China in West Philippine SeaThe issue of tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) or the arbitral ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) against China’s expansive sea claims were not included in the resolution filed by the Philippines during the 31st Asian-- READ:

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

China Coast Guard harasses Philippine vessels in West Philippine SeaThe China Coast Guard (CCG) harassed anew Philippine vessels in the Scarborough Shoal and Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Saturday, December 9, 2023, and Sunday, December 10, respectively, causing significant damage to the Philippine ships.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

China Coast Guard ship rams Philippine boat in West Philippine SeaA China Coast Guard ship rammed a Philippine boat delivering supplies to Filipino troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. This incident occurred after several Philippine fishing boats were subjected to 'illegal and aggressive actions' by Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »