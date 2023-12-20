Asia Artist Awards Held in the Philippines for the First Time

For many Hallyu fans, year-end award ceremonies are one of the highly-anticipated events they look forward to. The Asia Artist Awards (AAA), which recognizes outstanding work in music, television, film, and music in the region, was held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 14, 2023.





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines hosts 2023 Asia Artist AwardsThe Philippines hosted the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA), the largest gathering of Korean celebrities, at the jam-packed Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Thursday.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Taylor Swift Becomes Spotify's Most-Streamed Artist of the Year, Dethroning Bad BunnyUS singer Taylor Swift has become the most-streamed artist of the year on Spotify, ending Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny's three-year reign. Swift, who had been the runner-up for the past two years, garnered 26.1 billion streams in 2022, securing the top spot. Bad Bunny settled for second place, while The Weeknd, Drake, and Mexican singer Peso Pluma rounded up the top five.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Artist Max Santiago Faces Complaints Over Effigy Depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.Longtime artist Max Santiago faces complaints over his effigy depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a 'two-faced' leader. The police framed the burning of his effigy as a violation of the solid waste and clean air acts, but the complaints were dismissed by a prosecutor.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. Vows to Secure Release of Filipino Seafarers Held Hostage in YemenPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has pledged to do everything possible to bring back the 17 Filipino seafarers who are currently being held captive by Houthi rebels in Yemen. Marcos expressed his regret for not being able to attend a Filipino community event in Dubai due to the cancellation of his trip for COP28.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Candle-lighting protest held in Cebu City to commemorate Ampatuan MassacreThe College Editors Guild of the Philippines - Cebu, together with local progressive organizations, led a candle-lighting protest on November 23, 2018, in downtown Cebu City to commemorate the 9th anniversary of the Ampatuan Massacre.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge to be held in NuvaliElite teams from more than 30 countries will compete in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge in Nuvali, Philippines. The tournament will feature the world's top-ranked teams and will take place on newly-built sand courts.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »