CIA Chief Holds Talks on Cease-Fire and Hostage Release in Gaza

The head of the CIA traveled to Europe for talks with Israeli and Qatari officials to discuss a potential cease-fire and the release of hostages in Gaza. The US defense secretary also spoke to Israeli military leaders about scaling back major combat operations against Hamas. However, there is no indication of an imminent shift in the war after months of devastating bombardment and fighting.

Fierce battles continue in northern Gaza, with rescue workers searching for survivors under buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes. Pressure for a cease-fire is mounting as France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, along with other global allies, call for an end to the violence. Israeli protesters are demanding talks with Hamas to secure the release of more hostages, following the accidental killing of three hostages by Israeli troops. The US has expressed concern about the high number of civilian casualties in Gaza





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Forces Strike Hospital in Gaza, Killing 12Israeli forces strike the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, killing at least 12 people, including patients. Dozens more wounded and 700 trapped inside. Efforts to evacuate premature babies and secure the release of hostages.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »

Gaza Strip Faces Water Crisis Amid Israeli AirstrikesThe lack of access to clean water has become a major concern for the people in the Gaza Strip as Israel continues its airstrikes. Taps have run dry and the limited water supply is contaminated and undrinkable. Residents are worried about the future and the lack of basic necessities.

Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Heavy fighting erupts around hospital in Gaza as Israeli forces target medical facilitiesHeavy fighting erupted around a hospital in northern Gaza where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering. Israeli forces are clearing out medical facilities they say Hamas militants use for cover. The World Health Organization evacuated premature babies from another hospital in Gaza City. The plight of Gaza's hospitals is at the focus of a battle of narratives over the war's toll on Palestinian civilians.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Palestinian Militants Carry Out Deadly Attack on Israeli Soldiers in GazaPalestinian militants carry out a deadly attack on Israeli soldiers in Gaza, highlighting the resistance of Hamas despite months of bombardment.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Israeli Military Rounds Up Palestinians in Gaza StripIsraeli soldiers have been detaining and mistreating Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip, according to human rights activists and released detainees.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Israeli Troops Prepare for Ground Assault on Gaza StripIsraeli troops prepare for a ground assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip in retaliation for an unprecedented assault on its territory. Iran warns of "far-reaching consequences" if Israel's bombardment is not stopped. The attack by Hamas fighters resulted in the worst attack on civilians in the country's history, with 1,300 people killed.

Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »