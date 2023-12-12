Transport Cooperatives Rally in Support of PUV Modernization Program

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that there would be no extension for the Dec. 31, 2023 deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUV) operators. This announcement was met with anger from public transport group PISTON, who announced a strike starting Thursday. Another PUV group, Manibela, hinted at joining forces with PISTON's strike from Dec. 14 to 15.





