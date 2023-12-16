Transport Group Warns of Transportation Crisis in Cebu

A LOCAL transport group has warned that Cebu will suffer from a transportation crisis if the government will not postpone or cancel the mandatory consolidation policy under the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) Cebu president Greg Perez told SunStar Cebu on Friday, Dec.
15, 2023, that the policy will have a negative impact on the livelihood of operators and drivers of traditional jeepneys who solely rely on jeepneys for their source of income.He said operators and drivers will have to bear the burden of additional costs.On Friday, Department of Transportation Undersecretary TJ Batan announced that jeepney units of operators and drivers who fail to comply with the mandatory consolidation policy on or before the Dec. 31 deadline will be considered colorum.The franchise consolidation is set to affect 200 active members of Piston Cebu and other jeepney operators and drivers.Perez said if the government wants to pursue the modernization program, it should find a better way to implement i
