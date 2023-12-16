The Perfect Video Games for Geeks This Christmas

Geeks are people who love something so much that all the details matter. For those of us with geeks in our lives, finding the best gifts this Christmas can easily be narrowed down to just picking out a video game. But for those not in the know, this can prove difficult as there are countless game titles and genres meant for different consoles out there. We’ve come up with a comprehensive list of video games that make for the perfect gift for all the close geeks in your life this holiday season.

has players navigating a rich world filled with countless possibilities to explore. What hasn’t been said about Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 is an impressive role-playing game that offers players a nearly infinite amount of imaginative ways to go about their playthrough. You can go at it alone or enlist the help of friends online, through its multiplayer feature, and form a party to go about and tackle quests given by the game. There are 12 character classes, divided even further into 46 different subclasses, that allow the player to play the game as they see fit





