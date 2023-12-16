Ateneo Economics Department Holds First Alumni Homecoming

Last December 9, alumni of the Ateneo Economics Department gathered at the Leong Hall Roof Deck for their very first homecoming. About 280 graduates from Batch 1965 to the graduating batch 2024 were present. The event was highlighted by an anticipated Mass celebrated by the University President, Fr. Roberto Yap, SJ (Batch 1980), and a keynote speech by BSP Governor Eli Remolona (Batch 1972).
The venue was filled with prominent people, such as former BSP Governor Amando Tetangco (1973), former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio (1970), former Cabinet secretaries Bertie Lim (1970) and Art Yap (1987), former Tariff Commissioner Tony Abad, who co-hosted the event, among others. I am sure that most who came are prominent in their respective fields. The Economics Department produced two Presidents of the Republic: Noynoy Aquino (1981); Gloria Macapagal Arroyo (MA 1978); two BSP Governors: Amando Tetangco, Jr. (1973) and Eli Remolona Jr
