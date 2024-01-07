The Nation Awaits Details of President Marcos Jr.'s Promised Structural Change

THE 'structural change' that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said would be introduced to radically upend the ways the state conducts its critical work is yet to have a menu of particulars, with the strategies and component parts yet to be defined and put in place as the throbbing heart of public policy.

What exactly are the radical moves to be carried out under the grand promise of 'structural change'? What policy reforms would his administration propose to Congress for speedy enactment? Or would these policy reforms fall within the ambit of his executive powers and could be done without legislation? The nation waits with bated breath for the details.At the moment, the initiatives coming out of the Palace and other government agencies neither suggest a reformist bent nor a new-found political will for radical, life-changing policies and tenable programs, but rather the maintenance of the old ways of doing things, of the status qu





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Artist Max Santiago Faces Complaints Over Effigy Depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.Longtime artist Max Santiago faces complaints over his effigy depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a 'two-faced' leader. The police framed the burning of his effigy as a violation of the solid waste and clean air acts, but the complaints were dismissed by a prosecutor.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

President Marcos Calls for New Solutions in Philippines-China DisputePresident Marcos emphasizes the need for new solutions to defuse tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea dispute.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos Signs P5.768-Trillion National Budget for 2024President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. signed into law the P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024, which is 9.5% higher than this year's budget. The budget aims to fight poverty, combat illiteracy, produce food, end hunger, protect homes, secure borders, treat the sick, keep people healthy, create jobs, and fund livelihoods.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

President Marcos Appoints Directors for Maharlika Investment CorporationPresident Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed four business executives as directors of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC). The newly appointed directors are Vicky Castillo Tan, Andrew Jerome Gan, German Lichauco, and Roman Felipe Reyes. Tan has extensive experience in banks and financial institutions, having worked for Citibank, AIG PhilAm Bank Inc., and Chinatrust (Phils) Commercial Bank Corporation. She also served in various roles at the Asian Development Bank and held positions in SteelAsia Manufacturing Inc. and Maybank Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

President Marcos Appoints Frederick Go as Economic CzarPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Frederick Go of the Gokongwei conglomerate as his economic czar or 'super secretary,' tasked to supervise all economic departments. This move is unprecedented and a first for any president. Go will also have to deal with the 'intrigues' thrown at him by officials who do not like the new setup.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. calls for measures to speed up Marawi City's recoveryPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued an administrative order to institutionalize recovery efforts in Marawi City and streamline government agencies' functions for faster implementation of programs. Task Force Bangon Marawi is also ordered to conclude its operations by December 2023.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »