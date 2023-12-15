Artist Max Santiago Faces Complaints Over Effigy Depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Max Santiago, a resident artist of BAYAN, joined a protest on September 5, 2023, where he faced complaints over his effigy depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a 'two-faced' leader. Despite being a longtime artist who has been making effigies for twenty years, Santiago was sued for the first time over his art. The police framed the burning of his latest effigy as a violation of the solid waste and clean air acts.
However, the complaints were dismissed by a Quezon City prosecutor in November
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »
Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Chinese President Xi Jinping Meets US President Joe Biden in San FranciscoChina’s leader Xi Jinping flew into San Francisco to meet US president Joe Biden on November 15 for his first visit to the US since 2017. Here's what went down during their meeting;
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Study Finds Social Media Platforms Failed to Combat Disinformation in Favor of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.BAD ACTORS WENT BEYOND EFFORTS TO MISINFORM AND DISINFORM FILIPINO VOTERS Social media platforms' overemphasis on weeding out false content to counter disinformation failed to combat the coordinated spread of false and twisted narratives in favor of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the 2022 elections, a new study on disinformation has found. Read:
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »