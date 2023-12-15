Artist Max Santiago Faces Complaints Over Effigy Depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Max Santiago, a resident artist of BAYAN, joined a protest on September 5, 2023, where he faced complaints over his effigy depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a 'two-faced' leader. Despite being a longtime artist who has been making effigies for twenty years, Santiago was sued for the first time over his art. The police framed the burning of his latest effigy as a violation of the solid waste and clean air acts.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Visits the United StatesPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is participating in the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco and will also meet the Filipino communities in Los Angeles and Honolulu. Anti-Marcos Filipinos in Hawaii are preparing for a demonstration during his visit.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Returns to HawaiiPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has returned to Hawaii, where he was exiled three decades ago. He is scheduled to meet with the Filipino community and face protests from critics.

President Marcos to Meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to Discuss South China Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to find ways to deescalate tensions in the South China Sea. This follows his recent meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Chinese President Xi Jinping Meets US President Joe Biden in San FranciscoChina’s leader Xi Jinping flew into San Francisco to meet US president Joe Biden on November 15 for his first visit to the US since 2017. Here's what went down during their meeting;

Study Finds Social Media Platforms Failed to Combat Disinformation in Favor of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.BAD ACTORS WENT BEYOND EFFORTS TO MISINFORM AND DISINFORM FILIPINO VOTERS Social media platforms' overemphasis on weeding out false content to counter disinformation failed to combat the coordinated spread of false and twisted narratives in favor of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the 2022 elections, a new study on disinformation has found. Read:

