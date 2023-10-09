Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea Tensions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea. Marcos is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco, California.

“We will get the view of the Chinese president on what we can do to bring down the temperature, to not escalate the situation in the West Philippine Sea,” the chief executive said in a video message posted Friday. “And we will put all of these together so as we’ll be able to strategize for the near future on what the Philippines’ role will be or what is the proper Philippines’ role in the West Philippine Sea,” he adde

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GMANEWS: Senate President and Senator Condemn Chinese Coast Guard's Dangerous Maneuvers in West Philippine SeaSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Saturday criticized China for its latest harassment of a Philippine resupply mission to the Ayungin Shoal.

Source: gmanews | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Philippine Government Accuses China Coast Guard of Using Water Cannon in West Philippine SeaMANILA, Philippine s: The Philippine government accused a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel of using water cannon in an attempt to prevent a Philippine vessel from conducting another rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission to Filipino military personnel stationed on board BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS)...

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Navy warns off Chinese ship in West Philippine SeaThe Philippine Navy BRP Benguet warned off and issued consecutive radio challenges to a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy PLAN 621 ship southwest of Pag-asa Island on Oct. 13, according to the Armed Forces of the Philippine s.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

ANCALERTS: US, Canada condemn Chinese ships' maneuvers in West Philippine SeaThe West Philippine Sea task force said the 'dangerous blocking maneuvers” violated Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights.

Source: ANCALERTS | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: US, Canada condemn Chinese ships' maneuvers in West Philippine SeaThe West Philippine Sea task force said the 'dangerous blocking maneuvers” violated Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: US stands with PH amid Chinese maneuvers in West Philippine SeaAyungin 'is a feature well within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and on the Philippine continental shelf,' the US State department said.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »