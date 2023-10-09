Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea Tensions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea. Marcos is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco, California.
“We will get the view of the Chinese president on what we can do to bring down the temperature, to not escalate the situation in the West Philippine Sea,” the chief executive said in a video message posted Friday. “And we will put all of these together so as we’ll be able to strategize for the near future on what the Philippines’ role will be or what is the proper Philippines’ role in the West Philippine Sea,” he adde
Philippines Headlines
