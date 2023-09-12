HEAD TOPICS

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Visits the United States

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is participating in the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco and will also meet the Filipino communities in Los Angeles and Honolulu. Anti-Marcos Filipinos in Hawaii are preparing for a demonstration during his visit.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is visiting the United States for the third time since becoming the Philippines’ top leader. He is participating in the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco and will also meet the Filipino communities in Los Angeles and Honolulu . His visit to Hawaii is notable as his family went on exile there after the 1986 People Power uprising. Anti-Marcos Filipinos in Hawaii are preparing for a demonstration during his visit.

