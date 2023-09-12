President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Visits the United States

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is visiting the United States for the third time since becoming the Philippines’ top leader. He is participating in the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco and will also meet the Filipino communities in Los Angeles and Honolulu . His visit to Hawaii is notable as his family went on exile there after the 1986 People Power uprising. Anti-Marcos Filipinos in Hawaii are preparing for a demonstration during his visit.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: gmanews | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Anti-farmer, anti-business, anti-labor, anti-Filipino\u201cAanhin ang damo kung patay na ang kabayo,\u201d our grandfathers used to ask. In English, what good is fresh grass to a dead horse?
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »