Study Finds Social Media Platforms Failed to Combat Disinformation in Favor of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Social media platforms' overemphasis on weeding out false content to counter disinformation failed to combat the coordinated spread of false and twisted narratives in favor of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the 2022 elections, a new study on disinformation has found.





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Conversation with the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.A Conversation with the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joins his fellow leaders from the Southeast AsiaPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joins his fellow leaders from the Southeast Asia

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »

Message of His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »

Filmmaker Paul Soriano resigns as adviser for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.Filmmaker Paul Soriano has stepped down as an adviser for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Visits the United StatesPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is participating in the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco and will also meet the Filipino communities in Los Angeles and Honolulu. Anti-Marcos Filipinos in Hawaii are preparing for a demonstration during his visit.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Returns to HawaiiPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has returned to Hawaii, where he was exiled three decades ago. He is scheduled to meet with the Filipino community and face protests from critics.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »