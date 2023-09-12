President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Returns to Hawaii

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has returned to Hawaii, where he was exiled three decades ago. He is scheduled to meet with the Filipino community and face protests from critics.





JAKARTA—President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos and US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday .

A Conversation with the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joins his fellow leaders from the Southeast Asia

Message of His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Filmmaker Paul Soriano has stepped down as an adviser for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Visits the United StatesPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is participating in the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco and will also meet the Filipino communities in Los Angeles and Honolulu. Anti-Marcos Filipinos in Hawaii are preparing for a demonstration during his visit.

