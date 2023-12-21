President Marcos Appoints Directors for Maharlika Investment Corporation

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has named four business executives as directors of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC). On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, Marcos administered the oath of office as MIC directors of Vicky Castillo Tan, Andrew Jerome Gan, German Lichauco, and Roman Felipe Reyes. Tan has wide range of experience in banks, investment and financial institutions. She worked for Citibank, AIG PhilAm Bank Inc., and Chinatrust (Phils) Commercial Bank Corporation.

Tan was with the Asian Development Bank from September 2022 to January 2021 where she served as senior financial analyst, credit review officer, structured financial officer, financial management specialist, senior advisor to the Vice President, regional cooperation and operations coordination division director, and budget and management services division director. She then served as SteelAsia Manufacturing Inc.’s deputy president and Maybank Inc.’s Independent Board of Director and chairperson of its Corporate Governance Committee





