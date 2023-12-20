President Marcos Signs P5.768-Trillion National Budget for 2024

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Wednesday signed into law the P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024.The 2024 budget, ratified by the House and the Senate on December 11, is 9.5% higher compared to this year's P5.268-trillion national budget."Today, we signed the notional budget, the instrument which tells how the taxes paid by the people will be returned to them.

In effect, we are signing the renewal of our annual social contract with taxpayers that what they have paid faithfully will be rebated to them in full,'' Marcos said in his speech.''Although it is teeming with numbers, this budget is more than a spreadsheet of amounts, or a ledger of projects,'' the President added.Marcos said the budget details the government's battle plan ''in fighting poverty and combating illiteracy, in producing food and ending hunger, in protecting our homes and securing our border, treating the sick, keeping our people healthy, creating jobs, and funding livelihoods.''He said every line of the budget would transform the Philippines for better lives of the peopl





gmanews » / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Marcos Returns from US Trip with Investment PledgesPresident Marcos arrived back in the Philippines after a six-day US trip where he secured $672 million in investment pledges during the APEC Summit. He emphasized the importance of clean energy, food and health systems, and digital inclusion of MSMEs. The Philippines will also host the 2024 Indo-Pacific Business Forum.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

President Marcos Secures $672.3 Million in Investment Pledges During US VisitPresident Marcos has received $672.3 million in investment pledges during his visit to the US, including funds for telecommunications, semiconductor and electronics, pharmaceutical and health care, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

Source: PhilippineStar - 🏆 7. / 71 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. Urges International Community to Condemn China's Actions in South China SeaWith China’s reclamation activities in the WPS allegedly getting closer to the country’s coastlines, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he is now pushing to upgrade local defense and civilian and law enforcement capabilities. Know more:

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

President Marcos: VP Duterte does not deserve impeachmentPresident Marcos stated that Vice President Sara Duterte should not be impeached over her office's requests for confidential funds. He emphasized the need for a valid reason for impeachment rather than personal dislike.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

President Marcos Calls for New Code of Conduct in South China SeaPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is urging ASEAN leaders to create a new code of conduct for the South China Sea to ensure peace. He expressed disappointment with the slow progress in negotiations between ASEAN and China. Marcos is approaching countries with territorial conflicts, such as Vietnam and Malaysia, to develop a separate sea code.

Source: pnagovph - 🏆 6. / 72 Read more »

President Marcos Condemns Chinese Coast Guard's Unlawful Threats in West Philippine SeaPresident Marcos criticizes the Chinese Coast Guard for their persistent and unlawful threats in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, stating that the situation in the West Philippine Sea is becoming more dire. He emphasizes the growing tensions and violations of international law.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »