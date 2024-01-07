Hope for Victims of Child Abuse: Celebrating 50 Years of Service

There is so much child abuse, human trafficking, injustice, oppression, poverty, inequality and violence in the world that many may feel overwhelmed by and occasionally hopeless about them. But when one has faith in Christ and believes with conviction that justice, truth and goodness will overcome evil, we then have hope that change will happen for the better.

Last year, that change did happen for Angeline (not her real name) and 19 other victims of child abuse who were healed and empowered at the Preda Foundation therapeutic home for abused children. We will celebrate that and the victories of about 503 more Preda children who secured convictions against their abusers since 1996, when the foundation first opened its home for girls. On February 22, we will celebrate 50 years of service to Filipino children. All these children suffered as Angeline did, but they triumphed eventually. Angeline was once a damaged, defeated and broken child. She was a victim of rape by sexual assault by her stepfather





