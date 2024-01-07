Luxury Residential Complex Bern to Rise in Baguio City

Luxury finds a new home in the idyllic outskirts of Baguio City. Bern, a four-tower high-end residential complex by Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., will soon rise amid the splendor of this fog-kissed highlands — with its wooded slopes, the crisp mountain air, majestic pine trees, and breathtaking landscapes. Through its luxury residential arm Brittany Corp.

, Vista Land is creating a quaint Swiss-inspired haven along Outlook Drive, where future residents will soon get to revel in its serene yet refined ambiance. This up and coming exclusive community in the City of Pines follows the success of Brittany’s other Swiss-inspired enclave in Tagaytay called Crosswinds. Exclusive, unrivaled experiences await at Bern, with a host of curated lifestyle features, world-class facilities and amenities located at the peak of the four towers.Bern, Brittany’s first luxury leisure development in Baguio City offers an iconic address for those seeking to embrace a sophisticated mountain lifestyle amid lush natural surrounding





