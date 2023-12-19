President Marcos Calls for New Solutions in Philippines-China Dispute

First WordPRESIDENT Marcos voiced the words and hopes of world statesmen and the international community when he told the media in Tokyo on December 16 that there is a need for 'new solutions' to defuse the tensions between the Philippines and China in their drawn-out dispute in the South China Sea.

This should temper and decelerate the buildup of passion on both sides that has resulted from China's repeated harassment of Filipino vessels and troops and the Philippine riposte of urgently rousing Filipino allies and friends to mobilize vessels and troops in the event of hostilities.The situation could not be more edgy and dangerous than it is now. Any error or misjudgment at this point could be devastating, perhaps irremediable.Two authors on China-US rivalryThe need for a policy solution away from conflict is, therefore, urgent and acut





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines President Marcos Asserts Country's Territory in South China SeaPresident Ferdinand Marcos insists that the Philippines will not give up any territory in the South China Sea, as Manila seeks to counter Beijing's assertiveness. Marcos made these remarks at a forum in Hawaii, following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He expressed concern over China's military interest in building bases on reefs closer to the Philippine coastline.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. says situation in South China Sea 'more dire' as China expands presencePresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the situation in the South China Sea 'has become more dire' as China expands its presence in an area where multiple nations have competing territorial claims.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. Urges International Community to Condemn China's Actions in South China SeaWith China’s reclamation activities in the WPS allegedly getting closer to the country’s coastlines, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he is now pushing to upgrade local defense and civilian and law enforcement capabilities. Know more:

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

President Marcos Calls for New Code of Conduct in South China SeaPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is urging ASEAN leaders to create a new code of conduct for the South China Sea to ensure peace. He expressed disappointment with the slow progress in negotiations between ASEAN and China. Marcos is approaching countries with territorial conflicts, such as Vietnam and Malaysia, to develop a separate sea code.

Source: pnagovph - 🏆 6. / 72 Read more »

President Marcos Secures $672.3 Million in Investment Pledges During US VisitPresident Marcos has received $672.3 million in investment pledges during his visit to the US, including funds for telecommunications, semiconductor and electronics, pharmaceutical and health care, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

Source: PhilippineStar - 🏆 7. / 71 Read more »

President Marcos Returns from US Trip with Investment PledgesPresident Marcos arrived back in the Philippines after a six-day US trip where he secured $672 million in investment pledges during the APEC Summit. He emphasized the importance of clean energy, food and health systems, and digital inclusion of MSMEs. The Philippines will also host the 2024 Indo-Pacific Business Forum.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »