President Marcos Appoints Frederick Go as Economic Czar

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Executive Order (EO) 49 designating as his economic czar or 'super secretary,' Frederick Go of the Gokongwei conglomerate, tasked to supervise all economic departments was unprecedented, a first for any president. I suspect that a year and a half in office, Marcos has realized how enormous the tasks of the Philippine presidency are, that he's decided to turn over all work on the economic front to a special assistant, with a secretary rank.
Go will also have to deal with the 'intrigues' (as we term it in Filipino) that will be thrown at him by officials who do not like the new setup. I know from where I speak. I was President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo's Presidential Chief of Staff for two years. Even if the job had little authority — and no 'signing authority' — I was perceived as cutting off certain officials' line to the then-president that there was a torrent of rumors thrown at me and my office
