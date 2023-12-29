President Marcos Appoints Frederick Go as Economic Czar

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Executive Order (EO) 49 designating as his economic czar or 'super secretary,' Frederick Go of the Gokongwei conglomerate, tasked to supervise all economic departments was unprecedented, a first for any president. I suspect that a year and a half in office, Marcos has realized how enormous the tasks of the Philippine presidency are, that he's decided to turn over all work on the economic front to a special assistant, with a secretary rank.

Go will also have to deal with the 'intrigues' (as we term it in Filipino) that will be thrown at him by officials who do not like the new setup. I know from where I speak. I was President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo's Presidential Chief of Staff for two years. Even if the job had little authority — and no 'signing authority' — I was perceived as cutting off certain officials' line to the then-president that there was a torrent of rumors thrown at me and my office





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Marcos Appoints Directors for Maharlika Investment CorporationPresident Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed four business executives as directors of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC). The newly appointed directors are Vicky Castillo Tan, Andrew Jerome Gan, German Lichauco, and Roman Felipe Reyes. Tan has extensive experience in banks and financial institutions, having worked for Citibank, AIG PhilAm Bank Inc., and Chinatrust (Phils) Commercial Bank Corporation. She also served in various roles at the Asian Development Bank and held positions in SteelAsia Manufacturing Inc. and Maybank Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. Vows to Secure Release of Filipino Seafarers Held Hostage in YemenPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has pledged to do everything possible to bring back the 17 Filipino seafarers who are currently being held captive by Houthi rebels in Yemen. Marcos expressed his regret for not being able to attend a Filipino community event in Dubai due to the cancellation of his trip for COP28.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Human rights advocates urge President Marcos Jr. to accept ICC jurisdiction for drug war investigationA group of human rights advocates and lawyers have urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to consider accepting the ad hoc jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the drug war investigation. They highlight recent support from the legislative and the people's enduring search for truth and justice.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

House leaders express support for President Marcos Jr.'s peace processPolitical party leaders of the House of Representatives issue a joint statement in support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s peace initiative, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and mutual respect for achieving lasting peace and development.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »

Artist Max Santiago Faces Complaints Over Effigy Depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.Longtime artist Max Santiago faces complaints over his effigy depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a 'two-faced' leader. The police framed the burning of his effigy as a violation of the solid waste and clean air acts, but the complaints were dismissed by a prosecutor.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

President Marcos Calls for New Solutions in Philippines-China DisputePresident Marcos emphasizes the need for new solutions to defuse tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea dispute.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »