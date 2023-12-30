President Marcos Jr. calls for measures to speed up Marawi City's recovery

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for measures to speed up the recovery of Marawi City, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Saturday. Marcos issued Administrative Order (AO) No. 14 which institutionalizes the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City. The said AO, which was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Dec.

22, also streamlines the functions of government agencies to speed up the implementation of programs in Marawi City and other affected areas. It also ordered Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) to wind up its operations on Dec. 31, 2023, and be deemed "functus officio" by March 31, 2024. Marcos said streamlining the functions of government agencies will reduce delays, and promote efficiency and organizational coherence in the bureaucrac





