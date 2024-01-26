Senator Expresses Doubt Over Recent Lotto Wins

SENATOR Aquilino Pimentel III has expressed doubt about the five major lotto games that have been won since December 2023 with a total jackpot prize of more than P2.4 billion.

During the inquiry of the Senate Committee on Games and Amusement on the integrity of Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office (PCSO) lotto games on Thursday, January 25, 2024, Pimentel expressed disbelief that the five lotto games have been won in such a short period of time, noting that it all happened after the PCSO augmented the jackpot prize as part of their promo.“May game na umabot na ng P500 million ang jackpot niya without augmentation, ito ‘yung natural accumulation of jackpots from the bets, then ang theory naka attract na yan ng bettors pero months muna bago tinamaan eh… So itong nangyari last December is really an anomaly hindi lang one game, limang games (ang tinamaan),” he said.(There was a game whose jackpot has reached P500 million without augmentation, this is the natural accumulation of jackpots from the bets, then the theory is that it has attracted bettors but it took months before it was hit.





