Senator Estrada and Janet Lim-Napoles Acquitted of Plunder Charges

SENATOR Jinggoy Estrada and businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles were acquitted of plunder charges by the Sandiganbayan on Friday, January 19, 2024, in relation to the pork barrel scam due to reasonable doubt.

Estrada, however, was convicted of bribery charges for transferring his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) to fake non-government organizations owned by Napoles, receiving a sentence of eight to nine years for one count of direct bribery and two to three years for each of the two counts of indirect bribery.The senator also faces suspension from holding public office, temporary disqualification from voting, and a P3 million fine.On the other hand, the court also convicted Napoles on five counts of corruption of public official through direct bribery, sentencing her to up to 10 years imprisonment for each count and imposing a P29.63 million fine.She was also found guilty on two counts of corruption of public officials through indirect bribery, receiving a similar sentence for each count. Napoles was also ordered to indemnify the government with P26





