Senator Jinggoy Estrada Acquitted of Plunder Charges, Found Guilty of Bribery

The Sandiganbayan has cleared Senator Jinggoy Estrada of plunder charges, but found him guilty of direct and indirect bribery, in relation to his involvement in the multibillion-peso pork barrel scam. The fifth division of the anti-graft court released its verdict, Friday morning, Jan. 19.

The cases stemmed from his reported transactions with controversial businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles, who set up fake non-government organizations (NGOs) that received Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or ‘pork barrel’ from public officials. The Office of the Ombudsman launched its investigation on the matter in 2013. Estrada was charged with plundering P183.8-million worth of public funds on June 6, 2014 together with his then deputy chief of staff Pauline Therese Mary Labayen, Napoles and her assistant John Raymund de Asi





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada Acquitted of Plunder ChargesThe Sandiganbayan has acquitted Senator Jinggoy Estrada of plunder charges in connection with the pork barrel scam. However, he has been found guilty of direct and indirect bribery.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Senator seeks inquiry into blackouts in Western VisayasSenator Risa Hontiveros files a resolution to investigate recent blackouts in Western Visayas and the alleged inaction of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Senator to Challenge Unconstitutional Funds in National BudgetSenate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III plans to file a petition before the Supreme Court to challenge the additional P450 billion in unprogrammed funds in the 2024 national budget. Pimentel said he has been talking to a member of the House of Representatives who wants to join him in filing a case. He believes the budget violates the Constitution on two counts: expenditures without an appropriation made by law and the lack of scrutiny due to its length.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Senator Marcos urges Senate to investigate alleged payoffs in Charter change campaignSenator Maria Josefa Imelda 'Imee' Marcos has filed a resolution urging the Senate to investigate the alleged 'payoffs and misrepresentation' in the signature campaign to push for Charter change (Cha-cha). Reports suggest that P20 million was offered to each congressional district that could deliver the needed number of signatures to support the people's initiative to amend the Constitution.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Senators denounce Cha-cha 'bribers'Senators Imee Marcos and Jinggoy Estrada denounce the reported attempt by some Charter change (Cha-cha) proponents to bribe local government leaders into signing a petition to amend the Constitution. The tradition of kissing or touching the venerated image of the Black Nazarene before it is brought back to the Quiapo church in the Traslacion, or procession, was interrupted for three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

DOJ criticizes RTC for transferring witnesses in De Lima caseThe Department of Justice (DOJ) criticized a Regional Trial Court (RTC) for ordering the transfer of witnesses who recanted in the case of former senator Leila de Lima.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »