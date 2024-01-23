Senator dela Rosa challenges President Marcos on ICC investigation

Amid reports that the International Criminal Court (ICC) could soon issue warrants for his arrest for leading former President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs, Senator Ronald dela Rosa challenged President Marcos to “be man enough” to tell them if the government indeed allowed the court’s investigators into the country.

Dela Rosa was reacting to statements by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who said the ICC had finished its investigation of high-level respondents such as Duterte and the senator, who was the chief of the national police during the previous administration, and had gathered enough evidence to indict them. “What I am asking from the government is to be man enough to tell us what to do. Just tell us,” Dela Rosa said. “If they changed their stand, please tell us. You are our President. Tell us what to d





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Marcos Jr. Congratulates Taiwan's 'President' Lai Ching-te, China Denounces ActPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. congratulates Dr. Lai Ching-te as 'president' of Taiwan, causing China to denounce the act as a violation of the One China principle and interference in its internal affairs.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Senator Marcos urges Senate to investigate alleged payoffs in Charter change campaignSenator Maria Josefa Imelda 'Imee' Marcos has filed a resolution urging the Senate to investigate the alleged 'payoffs and misrepresentation' in the signature campaign to push for Charter change (Cha-cha). Reports suggest that P20 million was offered to each congressional district that could deliver the needed number of signatures to support the people's initiative to amend the Constitution.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos Appoints Frederick Go as Economic CzarPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Frederick Go of the Gokongwei conglomerate as his economic czar or 'super secretary,' tasked to supervise all economic departments. This move is unprecedented and a first for any president. Go will also have to deal with the 'intrigues' thrown at him by officials who do not like the new setup.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. calls for measures to speed up Marawi City's recoveryPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued an administrative order to institutionalize recovery efforts in Marawi City and streamline government agencies' functions for faster implementation of programs. Task Force Bangon Marawi is also ordered to conclude its operations by December 2023.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

The Nation Awaits Details of President Marcos Jr.'s Promised Structural ChangeThe nation is eagerly waiting for President Marcos Jr. to provide details on the promised 'structural change' and the policy reforms that will be implemented.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Former Military Retirees Warn President Marcos Jr. of Potential DestabilizationA select group of former Armed Forces chiefs of staff and other high-ranking military retirees has written a letter warning President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. about alleged calls for a 'regime change' and the 'installation of Vice President Sara Duterte as president of the Philippines.' They believe these moves are unconstitutional and pose a grave threat to national security.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »