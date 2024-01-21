Senator Go lauds groundbreaking of Super Health Center in Maasim

SEN. Christopher “Bong” Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, lauded the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Maasim, Sarangani Province on January 18, which was led by Mayor Zyrex Pacquiao. In his video message, Go emphasized the importance of Super Health Centers in fulfilling the government’s commitment to make basic health services more accessible even in far-flung areas nationwide.

The senator highlighted the crucial role of the centers in bridging the gap between the government and its constituents, focusing on their essential functions such as early detection of diseases and reducing hospital overcrowding. He stressed that these roles are necessary for prompt and efficient health-care services. The lawmaker noted in Filipino that people need not travel to far-flung hospitals for check-ups of minor cases, and that they can simply proceed to a Super Health Center for primary care and consultations for early disease detectio





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.