Speaker Romualdez Supports Amendment of Economic Provisions in the Constitution

Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez expressed his full support for Resolution of Both Houses 6 (RBH 6), which aims to amend economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. Romualdez wrote a letter to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, reiterating his support and emphasizing the commitment of the House of Representatives to adopt the measure once approved by the Senate.





