Senator Jinggoy Estrada Acquitted of Plunder Charges

The Sandiganbayan on Friday acquitted Senator Jinggoy Estrada of plunder charges in connection with his alleged involvement in the multi-billion peso pork barrel scam in 2013. In a 396-page decision, the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division found Estrada and businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles not guilty of plunder based on reasonable doubt. The court, however, found Estrada guilty of one count of direct bribery and two counts of indirect bribery beyond reasonable doubt.

Under direct bribery, Estrada was sentenced to eight years to nine years and four months in prison with temporary disqualification, temporary absolute disqualification, and perpetual special disqualification from the right of suffrage. He is ordered to pay a fine of P3 million. Meanwhile, under indirect bribery, Estrada was sentenced to suffer imprisonment from two years and four months to three years, six months, and 20 days, for each count, or up to a total of six years





