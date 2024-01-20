Senator Jinggoy Estrada Acquitted of Plunder Charges, Convicted of Bribery

The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan acquitted Senator Jinggoy Estrada of plunder charges in connection with the alleged misuse of his multi-million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), also known as pork barrel funds. Also exonerated by the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division was his co-accused and believed to be the pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles.

However, in a decision released on Friday January 19, the Sandiganbayan convicted Estrada for one count of direct bribery and two counts of indirect bribery. For the direct bribery, which is defined and penalized under Article 210 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), the Sandiganbayan sentenced Estrada to suffer the penalty of imprisonment of eight years to nine years. For the indirect bribery, the anti-graft court sentenced the senator from two years to three years of imprisonment





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada Acquitted of Plunder ChargesThe Sandiganbayan has acquitted Senator Jinggoy Estrada of plunder charges in connection with the pork barrel scam. However, he has been found guilty of direct and indirect bribery.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Senator Jinggoy Estrada Acquitted of Plunder Charges, Found Guilty of BriberyThe Sandiganbayan has cleared Senator Jinggoy Estrada of plunder charges, but found him guilty of direct and indirect bribery, in relation to his involvement in the multibillion-peso pork barrel scam.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Graft court clears Jinggoy of plunderThe Sandiganbayan acquitted Sen. Jose 'Jinggoy' Ejercito Estrada of plunder in the 2013 PDAF scam masterminded by Janet Napoles. Estrada was accused of pocketing 183 million pesos through Napoles' foundations from 2004 to 2012.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Senators denounce Cha-cha 'bribers'Senators Imee Marcos and Jinggoy Estrada denounce the reported attempt by some Charter change (Cha-cha) proponents to bribe local government leaders into signing a petition to amend the Constitution. The tradition of kissing or touching the venerated image of the Black Nazarene before it is brought back to the Quiapo church in the Traslacion, or procession, was interrupted for three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Senator Marcos urges Senate to investigate alleged payoffs in Charter change campaignSenator Maria Josefa Imelda 'Imee' Marcos has filed a resolution urging the Senate to investigate the alleged 'payoffs and misrepresentation' in the signature campaign to push for Charter change (Cha-cha). Reports suggest that P20 million was offered to each congressional district that could deliver the needed number of signatures to support the people's initiative to amend the Constitution.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Senator seeks inquiry into blackouts in Western VisayasSenator Risa Hontiveros files a resolution to investigate recent blackouts in Western Visayas and the alleged inaction of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »