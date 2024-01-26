Residents in Palawan town flock to buy affordable rice

Residents in a town in Palawan flock to buy all sorts of food supplies, but what most buyers are after is the rice, which costs only P20 per kilo. For the second week this month, residents of Narra town in Palawan flocked to the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in the province to buy food supplies, including rice, seafood, vegetables, eggs, and other produce.

The prices of rice available from local retailers range from P50 per kilo to P65 per kilo, which is P30 to P45 higher than what is available at a “Kadiwa” organized by Kadiwa is a market system that sells major agricultural goods at reasonably low prices to help poor Filipino households and consumers. It started in the province on January 18, and until this week, people kept on coming back to the covered court to buy fresh farm produce and even seafood





