Senator Marcos urges Senate to investigate alleged payoffs in Charter change campaign

SEN. Maria Josefa Imelda 'Imee' Marcos urged the Senate to investigate the alleged 'payoffs and misrepresentation' in the signature campaign to push for Charter change (Cha-cha).The senator on Wednesday filed Resolution 902 to probe reports that P20 million was allegedly offered to each congressional district that could deliver the needed number of signatures to support the people's initiative to amend the Constitution.Sen. Maria Josefa Imelda 'Imee' Marcos.

Senate Social Media UnitShe denounced the 'blatant manner by which ordinary citizens, particularly those in need of government aid, are being misled and exploited' to gain support for Cha-cha.'These reported pay-offs in the signature campaign for a people's initiative to amend the Constitution are unconscionable acts of corruption which are inimical to the very concept of democracy,' Marcos said.She cited the statement of Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman that Albay's League of Mayors were called for a general meeting at Ellis Hotel in Legazpi City, allegedly owned by Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, on Ja





