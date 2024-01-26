Ageless Tony Lascuña Emerges Victorious at TCC Invitational

In a striking display of enduring skill and resilience, ageless Tony Lascuña has once again proved that, like fine wine, his game only gets better with time. Two decades after ruling the second edition of the Don Pocholo Razon Memorial Cup, Lascuña emerged on top again, this time outplaying opponents who were in their adolescence when he claimed the crown in 2004.

From a tough setback in the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play to a triumphant three-shot victory over Miguel Tabuena at the TCC Invitational yesterday (Friday), Lascuña's life underwent a remarkable transformation in just two months. Overcoming disappointment of a tough loss in head-to-head duels, he emerged as the megabuck winner in stroke play, claiming the prestigious title and the largest purse offered on the Philippine Golf Tour – a whopping P2 million





