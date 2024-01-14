Taiwan's Ruling-Party Candidate Wins Presidential Election

Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in Taiwan’s presidential election, determining the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy’s relations with China. China strongly opposes Lai, as Beijing claims Taiwan as its own. Lai's Democratic Progressive Party's appeal to self-determination and rejection of China's threats won out.





