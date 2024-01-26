Alabama Executes Convicted Murderer with Nitrogen Gas

Alabama executed a convicted murderer with nitrogen gas, marking the first time a new execution method has been used in the US since lethal injection was introduced in 1982. Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, was pronounced dead after breathing pure nitrogen gas through a facemask. The execution took about 22 minutes, with Smith appearing conscious for several minutes before eventually ceasing to breathe. Smith's final statement expressed disappointment in Alabama's choice of execution method.





