St. Luke’s Medical Center achieves historic first with robotic-assisted kidney transplant in the Philippines. St. Luke’s Medical Center - Global City’s Robotics Surgical Team led by Dr. Dennis Serrano, President and CEO and Robotic Surgeon and Dr. Ronald Anthony Faller, Robotic Surgeon with the first robotic-assisted kidney transplant patient, Keith Adam Pineda, and his mother and donor, Joan Pineda.

Prepare to be moved by an extraordinary act of selflessness as a mother's love knows no bounds; she generously donates her kidney to her son. This incredible story showcases the power of compassion and the miracles that can be achieved through medical advancements. This medical breakthrough is interwoven with the heartfelt story of the Pineda family, whose journey epitomizes the resilience of the human spirit and the remarkable capabilities of modern medicine. At the heart of this tale is Joan Pineda, a mother propelled by an unwavering determination to save her 19-year-old son, Keith, from the clutches of a kidney ailment





