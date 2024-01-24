Court convicts Sen. Jinggoy Estrada for bribery, not plunder

IF you read the 396-page decision — based on testimonies of 300 witnesses and over 100,000 documents — of the Sandiganbayan 1st Division that convicted Sen. Jose 'Jinggoy' Estrada for the crime of bribery, you will be, as I was, astounded why the court did not convict him of the original charge of plunder.

The decision concluded that at least half of the P262 million of the Priority Development Assistance Funds (PDAF, the official term used for pork-barrel funds) allocated to Estrada from 2004 to 2008 rather than being used to provide livelihood projects for the poor were instead mainly turned over to Pauline Mary Labayen, Estrada's deputy chief of staff. Prosecutors claimed that Labayen was merely his agent in collecting the stolen funds, with half of it going to the pocket of the scam's architect and operator, Janet Lim-Napoles.Labayen, however, vanished in 2014 when the charges were filed, and the prosecution and the Anti Money Laundering Council (AMLC) couldn't find any bank account — or significant assets — that Labayen owne





