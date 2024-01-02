Michigan Beats Alabama in Rose Bowl, Advances to College Football Playoff Championship

Michigan's J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and Blake Corum ran for the winning overtime touchdown as the Wolverines beat Alabama 27-20 in the Rose Bowl at Pasadena, California. Undefeated Michigan and unbeaten Washington will meet next Monday in the US College Football Playoff championship game after capturing dramatic semifinal thrillers on Monday, Jan. 1. Michigan's J.J.

McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and Blake Corum ran for the winning overtime touchdown as the Wolverines beat Alabama 27-20 in the Rose Bowl at Pasadena, California. "We were going to overcome anything that was inside this stadium," said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, whose team lost in the semis the past two seasons





manilabulletin » / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.