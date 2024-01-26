Troubled Relationship Between Senate and House of Representatives on Charter Change

GIVEN the troubled relationship between the Senate and the House of Representatives on the issue of Charter change, we get the impression that we are not just on the brink of a constitutional crisis, but are, in fact, right in the middle of it. Indeed, we have to determine for ourselves whether our Constitution is now in crisis.

Our politicians seem determined to use the Constitution for their own ends rather than according to the way it was meant to be used in the service of our people and the common good. For the first time in our history, an unbridgeable gap now seems to separate the House and the Senate, not because they cannot agree on what constitutional changes to propose, but rather because the House would like to exclude the Senate from any of the proposed change/s.Quickly stated, the two houses are joined at the hip and are meant to work together in every act of ordinary and extraordinary legislation. They are complementary entities rather than competing or conflicting unit





