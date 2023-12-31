The First AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll Sparks Debate

When the first AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll was published in January 1949, Saint Louis was installed at No. 1 ahead of mighty Kentucky, sparking debate among fans and experts. The poll aimed to generate interest and controversy in the sport.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.