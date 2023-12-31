The First AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll Sparks Debate

When the first AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll was published in January 1949, Saint Louis was installed at No. 1 ahead of mighty Kentucky, sparking debate among fans and experts. The poll aimed to generate interest and controversy in the sport.





