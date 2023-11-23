Tony Lascuña keeps title-retention drive

Tony Lascuña keeps his title-retention drive. MIGUEL TABUENA and Angelo Que chalked up victories in commanding fashions to arrange an eagerly anticipated quarterfinal showdown in the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) The Country Club Match Play Invitational that continued to witness the surge of a former ace making a comeback after a two-year hiatus.
Tabuena, who eased past fellow Asian Tour campaigner Lloyd Go, 3&2, in Tuesday’s first round of the P2 million championship at the TCC course in Laguna, took four of the first eight holes and coasted to a 6&5 romp over Rupert Zaragosa, moving to the Last 8 against fellow former Philippine Open champion Angelo Que at 7:34 a.m. The three-time Asian Tour titlist also displayed formidable form, clipping Ira Alido early on by winning three of the first eight holes on his way to claiming a 6&4 victory in blustery conditions at the long, demanding, well-kept layou
