Tony Lascuña keeps title-retention drive

Tony Lascuña keeps his title-retention drive. MIGUEL TABUENA and Angelo Que chalked up victories in commanding fashions to arrange an eagerly anticipated quarterfinal showdown in the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) The Country Club Match Play Invitational that continued to witness the surge of a former ace making a comeback after a two-year hiatus.

Tabuena, who eased past fellow Asian Tour campaigner Lloyd Go, 3&2, in Tuesday’s first round of the P2 million championship at the TCC course in Laguna, took four of the first eight holes and coasted to a 6&5 romp over Rupert Zaragosa, moving to the Last 8 against fellow former Philippine Open champion Angelo Que at 7:34 a.m. The three-time Asian Tour titlist also displayed formidable form, clipping Ira Alido early on by winning three of the first eight holes on his way to claiming a 6&4 victory in blustery conditions at the long, demanding, well-kept layou





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tabuena and Que to Face Off in Quarterfinals of ICTSI The Country Club Match Play InvitationalMiguel Tabuena and Angelo Que chalked up victories in commanding fashions to arrange an eagerly anticipated quarterfinal showdown in the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational that continued to witness the surge of a former ace making a comeback after a two-year hiatus.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Chris Ross enters 14th season as playing assistant coach for San MiguelVeteran guard Chris Ross will serve as an assistant coach for San Miguel concurrent to his role as a player starting the 48th season of the PBA

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Chris Ross now playing assistant coach for San MiguelSan Miguel Beermen point guard Chris Ross has been named as a playing assistant coach of the team, ahead of the upcoming PBA season.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

San Miguel power unit signs P40-b financing deals for energy storageDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

San Miguel taps player from Virgin Island as new importSan Miguel Beer has tapped Virgin Island national player Ivan Aska as its new import for the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup, which opens this Sunday, November 5.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Deborah Victa-Miguel releases comeback single 'American Boy'Since her entry to The Voice of the Philippines (TVOP) Season One in 2013, Deborah Victa-Miguel recently dropped her comeback single, American Boy.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »